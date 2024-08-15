Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s X love-in has been branded the “dumbest climate conversation of all time” by experts.

The ex-president and Tesla billionaire shared their thoughts about the rapid acceleration of CO2 in the atmosphere and debilitating warming of the planet during a long-winded chat on Musk’s prized social media platform, X.

During the conversation, Trump claimed that rising sea levels would create “more oceanfront property” and that there was no urgent need to cut carbon emissions.

The pair also agreed that the world has plenty of time to move away from fossil fuels if it is needed at all, in remarks that have alarmed people who are clued up on the issue.

The section on climate change in the Musk/Trump "interview" is just *wild*



It really is worth reading in full to get a sense of the two men.



Just off-the-scale levels of ignorance, denial, misinformation and half-truths.



I've put the transcript herehttps://t.co/9M7qKX6Yrt pic.twitter.com/npEYvy9yeB — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) August 13, 2024

“You sort of can’t get away from it at this moment,” Trump said of fossil fuels. “I think we have, you know, perhaps hundreds of years left. Nobody really knows.”

The former US president added that rising sea levels, caused by melting glaciers, would have the benefit of creating “more oceanfront property”.

He also pondered why people talk about global warming and climate change but they “never talk about nuclear warming” in an interview that has scared the living daylights out of people concerned that he may soon become president.

Donald Trump said rising seas will create "more oceanfront property."



Elon Musk said "we don't need to rush" to cut emissions and shouldn't "vilify" the oil and gas industry.



The exchange on X was called "the dumbest climate conversation of all time" https://t.co/EjWf77IxS0 — Oliver Milman (@olliemilman) August 13, 2024

