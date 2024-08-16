5 Technologies that are Shaping the Future of Humanity

We have seen some huge technological innovations over the last few decades. In the last couple of years, it seems like someone hit the fast-forward button and greatly expanded the capabilities of these programmes. It’s an exciting time to be alive as far as the tech space is concerned, and if the following technologies continue on their current course, we could see even brighter times ahead.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI has been around for a long time. We’ve all had direct experiences with it for years, whether it’s the procedurally generated maps and smart enemies in video games or the intuitive responses delivered by chatbots. But it has taken on a new meaning in the last couple of years thanks to deep language models and their resulting uses and controversies. Despite some controversies, AI is just as widespread and useful as it has always been, and it is leaving a mark on many industries, including:

Healthcare: AI models are used to find revolutionary medications, assist with prognoses, and provide support to patients who don’t have regular access to doctors.

AI models are used to find revolutionary medications, assist with prognoses, and provide support to patients who don’t have regular access to doctors.

Finance: You may have noticed that your bank has been more diligent with anti-fraud measures lately, and it should come as no surprise that AI is behind those changes. It monitors patterns to spot, reports suspicious behaviour and then acts on it. AI is also used to assist financial traders.

You may have noticed that your bank has been more diligent with anti-fraud measures lately, and it should come as no surprise that AI is behind those changes. It monitors patterns to spot, reports suspicious behaviour and then acts on it. AI is also used to assist financial traders.

Aviation: Ever wondered why flight prices fluctuate so much and why there never seems to be an empty seat on passenger planes? It’s because the aviation sector uses AI models to anticipate demand and then set prices accordingly. It also means airlines can oversell certain flights by predicting how many booked passengers won’t appear for their flight.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

How do self-driving cars know where to go and how to avoid obstacles? How do we know what the ocean floor looks like? It all comes down to a technology known as LiDAR, which is literally mapping the ground beneath our feet. The technology has been around for a long time, but it has been adapted and improved over the last few decades and can create more detailed and accurate maps than ever before. In simple terms, LiDAR works by firing a laser at a point in the distance, measuring how long it takes to get there, and then calculating the distance based on these measurements. Not only can it determine how big and deep certain areas are, but it can also create a detailed 3D map of environments that would otherwise be hard to pin down. LiDAR sensor manufacturers do business across a number of industries for a range of purposes, including:

Self-Driving Cars: LiDAR helps vehicles avoid obstacles and plot their course and speed.

Flood Mapping: It can map flood-prone areas to ensure emergency services are adequately prepared for catastrophes.

Mining: Quarries are mapped to plot infrastructure and plan operations.

Archaeology: Archaeologists can paint a detailed 3D picture of a site that is partially or mostly buried, giving them a visual representation of an ongoing excavation.

Robotics

The robotics industry has evolved significantly in recent years. We still don’t have the robot butlers promised to us by sci-fi writers in the middle of the 20th century, but we’re getting there. The main industries for robotics include manufacturing, construction, and logistics. They partially or wholly build the products that you use every day, performing menial tasks with a higher degree of precision than humans and requiring very little downtime. They are the perfect employees, which is why robotics is a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is an area of computing that uses quantum theory. It deals with incredibly complex problems at a much finer and more precise level than traditional computers. This field is already changing the security sector and is also being used in combination with big data and AI to assist with aerospace design, improve manufacturing processes, and help with military affairs.

Biotechnology

Biotechnology refers to technology that’s used on a biological level. It’s about manipulating genetic markers and tweaking chemical compositions, ultimately helping to increase crop production, create vaccines and medications, and fix some of the environmental issues currently facing humanity, such as the development of sustainable biofuels.

Summary: LiDAR and the Future

There are many exciting, state-of-the-art technologies supporting this high-tech world that we live in, and as we continue to innovate, improve, and advance, those innovations will just keep coming.