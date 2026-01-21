Hundreds of millionaires and billionaire have called for higher taxes on the super-rich, including the likes of famous Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo.

The open letter calling for change came in conjunction with the World Economic Forum being held this week in Davos, Switzerland.

The letter, which is featured on the website of the organisation called Time To Win, urges Davos attendees to share the wealth saying “It’s time for us all to win.”

The message read: “Fifty-five years ago, when the World Economic Forum first met, humanity stood at the dawn of remarkable progress. In the last fifty years, we have taken giant leaps in technology, medicine, communication, and global trade to create huge potential opportunities for humankind.

“Today, we are more connected than ever—but at the same time, we have never been more divided. Decades of innovation have gone hand in hand with decades of inequality, environmental destruction, and wasted opportunity. The richest 1% now own more than 95% of the world’s population put together.

Nearly 400 millionaires and billionaires have signed a letter calling for increased taxes on the super-rich.



Extreme wealth means extreme power – over our politics, our media, and our lives.



When even the super-rich know it's time to tax them more, will Labour finally listen? pic.twitter.com/cYWneU2QiP — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) January 21, 2026

“The gap between the super rich and everyone else grows larger every day, stretching across neighbourhoods, nations, and, perhaps most of all, generations.”

It added: “We are worn out watching this happen. We want our democracies back. We want our communities back. We want our future back.

“You already have a simple and effective solution, supported by millionaires and the public alike. Stop squandering the time we have—tax the super rich.”

The movement challenges the super-rich, which includes the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

The list of signatories include Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, musician Brian Eno, actor Brian Cox, multi-millionaire green entrepreneur Dale Vince, and film producer and philanthropist Abigail Disney.

