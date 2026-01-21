Donald Trump seemed to get mixed up between Greenland and Iceland on several occasions during his inflammatory speech.
On Wednesday, the US president spoke to the world’s leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, delivering a typical rambling and ranting address.
Predictably, Trump brought up the subject that has dominated the news this month: his desire for Greenland.
But it seems Greenland’s icy terrain might have confused the 79-year-old, as he repeatedly mentioned Iceland during the speech.
Within minutes of his speech starting, Trump claimed the US was the only nation that could secure Greenland’s safety, before he bizarrely said: “Until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me Daddy.
“I went from running it [Nato] to being a terrible human being.”
Trump then said: “I don’t know that they’d [Nato] be there for us. They are not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you.
“Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money but that dip is peanuts compared to what it’s gone up.”
On social media, many mocked the president, with one person writing: “He’s threatening to seize land from countries he can’t even identify.”
“This is reckless incompetence on a global stage,” they added.
Someone else said Trump had ‘humiliated himself’ and was “slurring badly and visibly disorientated.”
This isn’t the first time Trump has shown confusion and ignorance towards Greenland.
Last week, he admitted he had no idea who the Greenland prime minister was.