BREAKING.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been treated for prostate cancer.

He shared an update after the publication of his annual medical report revealed that he had a malignant tumour removed.

He said that during routine medical monitoring following successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, doctors found an early stage malignant tumour.

היום התפרסם הדו״ח הרפואי השנתי שלי.



ביקשתי לעכב את פרסומו בחודשיים כדי שהוא לא יפורסם בשיא המלחמה על מנת שלא לאפשר למשטר הטרור באיראן להפיץ עוד תעמולת כזב נגד ישראל.



אני מבקש לשתף אתכם בשלושה דברים:



1 – ברוך השם, אני בריא.



2 – אני בכושר גופני מצויין.



3 – הייתה לי בעיה… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 24, 2026

He said that treatment had ‘removed the problem and left no trace it’.

In full he wrote: “Today, my annual medical report was published. I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel.

“I ask to share with you three things: 1 – Thank God, I am healthy. 2 – I am in excellent physical condition. 3 – I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it’s behind me.

“A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring. In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate.

“Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever.

“The doctors told me that this is very common among men my age, and that there are two options: 1 – It doesn’t have to be treated; it is possible to remain under monitoring alone. You can live with it, and many do so. 2 – Undergo treatment and remove the problem.

“You already know me. When I’m given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level.”

He added: “That’s what I did. I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it. I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working.

“The spot disappeared completely. Thank God, I overcame this too. I wish to thank the doctors and the wonderful medical teams at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

“From you, citizens of Israel, I have only one request: Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors’ instructions. And from here, on the eve of Shabbat, I pray for the peace of our wounded in body and soul, and send them a warm hug and complete healing in your name. Shabbat Shalom.”