I doubt there is anyone who isn’t highly concerned about the Ukraine/Russia crisis, but when an assistant professor in Russian foreign policy starts a thread with ‘Here is why I’m freaking out,’ it is time to take notice.
World leaders are seeking to back up their tough words over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine by announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.
But even as they ramped up penalties, nations in Asia and the Pacific also prepared for the possibility of economic pain, in the form of cuts to traditional energy and grain supply lines, and also retaliation from Russian cyberattacks.
“We can’t have some suggestion that Russia has some just case here that they’re prosecuting. They’re behaving like thugs and bullies, and they should be called out as thugs and bullies,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
Thread
Dr Lisa Gaufman, assistant professor at the University of Groningen who specialises in Russian foreign policy and social networks, posted a troubling thread outlining her concerns about the ongoing escalation of tensions.
She said: “I have refrained from posting extended takes on Russia-Ukraine situation for ethical reasons. However, watching Putin’s speech right now I no longer think there will be meaningful de-escalation. Here is why I am freaking out.”
It is a must-read to understand Putin’s motivations and his lurch to the far-right.
Read it in full below:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
Related: Hundreds of pupils to form human chain over Romania-Ukraine border