











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Wednesday 30 June 2021

Showery rain in the southeast fading but perhaps staying cloudy and rather cool. Elsewhere some warm sunshine as cloud burns back towards coasts but isolated heavy showers in southwestern UK.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Some fine, warm weather for many at first, although low cloud affecting some areas, especially overnight and mornings. Showery rain spreading to many southern and central areas by Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A dull start for many with a mix of showery rain and patchy drizzle. Rain slowly easing from most parts into the afternoon, and some bright or sunny spells developing. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Generally cloudy starts on Thursday and Friday with warm afternoon sunny spells and a few showers. Fresher on Saturday with extensive cloud and showers or longer periods of rain.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.