Nigel Farage and Keir Starmer are equally disliked by young people, according to new polling carried out by ITV.

Reform may continue to lead the polls, but it seems Britain’s youth are no fans of the party’s leader.

A poll conducted for ITV’s Peston programme by Savanta found that 51% of 16-15 year olds had an unfavourable view of Farage.

This was the same as prime minister Keir Starmer, although more young people said they view Farage with strong favourability (9%) than did Starmer (6%).

However, there was a clear winner when it came to who the most popular party leader was for young Brits.

10% of the 1,040 people polled said they had a strongly favourable view of the Green Party leader.

Meanwhile, just 5% had a strongly favourable view of Kemi Badenoch and 6% thought the same about Ed Davey.

Polanski’s popularity among young people should come as little surprise given the Green Party consistently leads polling among this age group, and even amongst under-50s as a whole.

The Greens are currently battling it out with Reform and Labour ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election later this month.

The left-wing party remain the bookies’ favourites ahead of Reform in second and Labour in third, but the vote is expected to be a tight one.