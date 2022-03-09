The government’s failure to help Ukrainian refugees has been branded a national embarrassment by the Rejoin EU Party.

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said this morning that he was “proud” of the country’s approach to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe as he revealed only 760 visas had been granted for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Asked why the UK was still insisting on visa checks which had been dropped by EU countries, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “President Zelensky has asked us to proceed in the way we are doing.”

The minister said: “Geographically, of course, we’re space further to the west. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian government have told me that they do not want people to move far away from the country, if at all possible, because they want people to come back.”

“We’re doing that in close coordination with president Zelensky and the Ukrainian government who want to keep people as close to Ukraine as possible.”

Meanwhile, governments of EU member states continue to show compassion and generosity in the face of the Ukrainians’ plight, with Ireland reportedly committing to take 100,000 refugees, more than 2,000 of whom Dublin has already admitted.

Commenting on the UK “dragging its feet”, Rejoin EU Party leader Richard Hewison said: “Brexit thinking clearly continues to cloud the Home Secretary’s thinking and sap her capacity even for the simplest sense of shared humanity.

“Especially since this slow pace of processing is in sharp contrast to the assiduous alacrity with which 72 requests for golden investor visas for wealthy Russians last year were approved.

“We were told Brexit would reduce red tape – now we learn it’s hindering aid efforts and being used as an excuse by the government for failing to help Ukraine in its hour of need. This is an embarrassment to Britain.”

Related: Elevenses: Maybe it’s because we’re little Englanders