Londoners can enjoy a Subway served to them by a waiter onboard a new pop-up restaurant in West India Quay – but you’ll have to be quick.

A floating restaurant has been set up and will open to the public for two days, offering a VIP experience akin to what the jetset would enjoy in St Tropez and Ibiza.

Guests looking to add a splash of the luxury to their lunchtime can book a table for free aboard the world’s first Subway yacht and dine on the brand’s classic Meal Deal – a Footlong Sub, crisps or cookie and a glass of champagne – like a VIP.

The experience, straight out of an episode of Below Deck, will see guests greeted by the captain with a glass of bubbly and hot towels on arrival.

A live DJ will play Ibiza chill out tunes and guests will be offered complimentary sunglasses and a spritz from a bottle of millionaire bronzing mist to set the scene.

Orders will be taken at tables by one of the yacht’s crew and lunch presented to guests from under a silver cloche, with the option to choose from a menu of 8 Subs including Italian B.M.T. ® Chicken & Bacon and Brie, paired with a choice of crisps or cookie, and a selection of drinks.

Tables will be equipped a service bell to ring should guests require further assistance.

The Subway will be open for dining in London on Thursday 10th and Friday 11th March 2022.

Tickets for a table for 2 people, for 1 hour, are free but visitors will need to book in advance.

Location: West India Quay, N Dock Footbridge, London E14 4QJ

Dates: Thursday 10th and Friday 11th March 2022

Times: Open 12 – 3:30pm, for a 1-hour bookable table

Tickets: Free, available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-subway-vip-pop-up-dining-experience-tickets-292099045107

