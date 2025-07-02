Trump claims to have brokered a deal

Donald Trump has said that Israel “have agreed” to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump announced the news, like all things in the 21st century, on social media, using his Truth Social platform to share the new update.

He said that during the proposed ceasefire the US would “work with all parties to end the War”.

He added: ‘Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope… that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announced Israel has agreed to a 60 DAY CEASEFIRE in Gaza, during which time they’ll work to formally end the war



The Peace President NEVER stops! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4DP0G0kvjg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2025

Despite this, there have been no confirmation from Israel or Hamas that the parties involved have agreed to this deal so far, as reported by the BBC.

Recent weeks have seen more than a hundred Palestinians killed at aid centres, as Israel continue to restrict aid to the people of Gaza, as it has been widely reported.

Meanwhile, around 50 Israeli hostages are still in Gaza, around 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel maintain that the conflict can only end when Hamas has been “completely dismantled”.