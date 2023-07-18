GB News and Daily Mail commentator Petronella Wyatt’s claims that she knew of two British women that had their kidneys stolen in Turkey have come under the microscope on Twitter.

The social media loudmouth shared the dubious tale after it emerged that UK taxpayers spent a record £1.7 million on fixing botched cosmetic surgery carried out abroad.

According to Mail reports, cheap flights to Turkey have made it one of the top destinations for Brits desperate for the body of their dreams.

But huge questions are starting to be asked about the practices deployed in Turkey and beyond, following an ever-growing catalogue of horror stories from Brits who’ve flown out and the medics and campaigners helping them pick up the pieces.

Taking to social media, Wyatt tried to get in on the action by sharing a harrowing story of human organ trafficking.

But people were quick to question that validity of her claims, given that both women probably wouldn’t have made the flight home if they had no kidneys left!

This is the most hilarious thing you will read all day. Perhaps ever 🤣



Petronella Wyatt writes for Daily Mail, Telegraph. Commentator on GB News, Talk TV 🙈 pic.twitter.com/WplvWV9u9O — 🇪🇺 Frank 🏳‍🌈 (@ChillaxBcn) July 17, 2023

Social media users were quick to pile on after reading the tweet.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

Live footage of Petronella’s friends in Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/OwRd0l8PeI — David KC (@DavidMuttering) July 17, 2023

Petronella is not having a good day, again!!!

I don't think Maths is her subject!! Bless 😂 https://t.co/KDMMeGlYiF — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 17, 2023

Related: Number of Brits who think Brexit was a mistake hits record high