The number of Brits who believe Brexit is a mistake has hit a record high this month – prompting calls for a re-think among the major parties ahead of the next election.

With few economic benefits to show for the June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, 57 per cent say the decision to leave the European Union was the wrong one, compared with just 32 per cent who thought it was correct.

More than half – 55 per cent – said they would vote to remain in the EU, against 31 per cent who said they would stay out, if the referendum were to be held again.

The polling numbers show a record high among those who regard the split as more of a failure than a success.

Overall, just 12 per cent of Brits think it has gone well, compared to 63 per cent who think it hasn’t gone to plan and 18 per cent who are undecided.

Speaking to The London Economic, Femi Oluwole has called on the major political parties to speak up about Brexit, calling it “utter political cowardice” that they’re avoiding the issue.

Watch the clip in full below:

