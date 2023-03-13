Gary Lineker will return to Match Of The Day this coming weekend after he and the BBC resolved their impartiality row.

The former England player will return to host the popular BBC show, according to reports, following a weekend that saw the broadcaster’s sports coverage suffer severe disruption.

Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a Tweet.

The corporation is expected to announce it is reviewing its social media guidelines following the controversy and it is believed the sports broadcaster will agree to be more careful about what he tweets, the Telegraph said.

Football coverage on BBC TV and radio shows was hit across the weekend as fellow pundits, presenters and reporters – including Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Alex Scott – walked out in “solidarity” with Lineker.

Match Of The Day aired for only 20 minutes on Saturday without accompanying commentary or analysis from presenters, with Sunday’s edition following a similar format and running for a reduced 15 minutes.

Coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United aired without a pre-match presentation on Sunday, and Radio 5 Live replaced much of its usual live sports coverage over the weekend with pre-recorded content.

Via our @SkySportsNews colleagues: “It is understood the corporation will apologise to the Match Of The Day presenter” https://t.co/4pxDmdNNYz — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 13, 2023

