Hugh Grant has won the support of quite a few people on social media after he spoke with model Ashley Graham in what People Magazine called “a brief, awkward interview”.

He described the event as “vanity fair” and told Graham he was excited to see “no one in particular.”

He also admitted that he could not remember the name of his tailor when Graham asked him about who designed his outfit, before she asked him about filming his cameo in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“Well I’m barely in it,” Grant replied.

“I’m in it for three seconds.”

And when Graham probed him on whether he had fun filming the project, he responded: “Almost.”

Watch the clip in full below:

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

