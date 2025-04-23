Gary Lineker has questioned the BBC’s coverage of the war in Gaza, suggesting that the broadcaster has failed to be factual on the conflict.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Lineker said he was in no doubt about ‘where I stand’ on the topic of Gaza and that this was “more important” than any BBC impartiality guidelines.

Lineker said the “mass murder of thousands of children is probably something that we should have a little opinion on.”

When Rajan suggested the BBC had to maintain impartiality on conflicts, Lineker questioned this, saying the broadcaster “needs to be factual,” pointing out that the BBC hadn’t been impartial on the war between Ukraine and Russia.

He continued: “I understand if it’s [the BBC] partial about our government and things in this country. But something that’s going on that far away [in Gaza]?”

As Rajan outlined the Israeli government’s position, saying the full context of the October 7 attack is required, Lineker replied: “But that’s not the full context is it? Because the full context starts way before October 7 doesn’t it?”

Lineker said he sympathised with the BBC and how difficult it is for the corporation, but said “facts were the most important thing.”

He added: “If it’s raining outside you don’t need someone’s opinion to say it’s not raining, what you want to see is actually what the weather is outside.”

The topic of Gaza had come up in the interview after Rajan asked Lineker about a recent letter he signed in regards to a BBC documentary on Gaza.

Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone had been pulled from iPlayer after it emerged its 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

Last month, Lineker was one of 500 media figures who called for the programme to be reinstated on the streaming service.

He told Rajan he had no regrets over signing the letter, and “100%” supports the documentary being made available to view again, saying that the BBC had “capitulated to lobbying” by pulling it.

Lineker added: “I think you let people make their own minds up. We’re adults. We’re allowed to see things like that. It’s incredibly moving.”

