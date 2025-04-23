St George’s Day traditionally falls on April 23 every year, but this year the Church of England has confirmed it has been pushed back.

There’s good reason for this – the church has a rule that meant no saint’s day can take place in the week before or week after Easter.

“When St George’s Day or St Mark’s Day falls between Palm Sunday and the Second Sunday of Easter inclusive, it is transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter,” a note issued by the church says.

“If both fall in this period, St George’s Day is transferred to the Monday and St Mark’s Day to the Tuesday.”

Despite the day being shifted back, the celebrations are in full swing, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer wishing Brits a happy St George’s Day.

“A very happy St George’s Day to everyone celebrating across England,” he said.

Happy St. George’s Day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ZV2O6AjBZ0 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 23, 2025

“England is a beautiful country, rich with pride, potential and creativity. Today, let’s remember our shared history, our shared inheritance and our shared values.”

Thousands of people think today should be made into a bank holiday

St George’s Day is the day to commemorate the patron saint of England, but it is not a national holiday.

This marks a stark contrast to Scotland and Northern Ireland, where both St Andrew’s Day and St Patrick’s Day are public holidays.

However, a petition last year called for this to change, and over 75,000 people signed calling for St George’s Day to become a bank holiday.

“Recognising this day as a national holiday would provide an opportunity for people across England to celebrate their shared history and cultural identity while also acknowledging their unique contribution to the United Kingdom,” petition creator John Kelly writes.