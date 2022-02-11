Nadine Dorries has ended legal restrictions keeping the The Times and The Sunday Times separate.

The Culture Secretary announced she has formally released News UK, which publishes both newspapers, from legal undertakings to keep the two publications as separate entities.

It comes after News UK submitted an application requesting the Secretary of State to release the company from the arrangement, which stated the newspapers must be kept separate and editorially independent under the supervision of six independent directors.

Media plurality

The requirements were designed to protect media plurality when Rupert Murdoch bought the titles in 1981, when he already owned The Sun and the News of the World.

Changes were made to the arrangement in 2019 to allow for sharing of journalistic resources between the two publications and to strengthen the arrangements relating to the independent national directors.

Ms Dorries said she received no objections after announcing in November she was “minded to” allow the remaining restrictions to end.

A written statement made in the Commons on Thursday said: “I therefore confirm that I am satisfied that there has been a material change of circumstances since the acceptance of the undertakings in 2019 and that, having considered the public interest considerations applying to newspapers, the undertakings are no longer appropriate or necessary for the purpose they were intended to achieve and so should be released.”

Reactions

1.

One index of the mess we're in here in the UK is that ten years after the phone hacking scandal Rupert Murdoch is more powerful than ever https://t.co/GcE5gkfv7u — Nicholas Guyatt (@NicholasGuyatt) February 10, 2022

2.

At least the Tories are consistent.

'Freedom' (as here and as with Covid) means removing all restrictions on their privileged and powerful friends being able to do as they please without regard to the consequences for others.https://t.co/6eIjihtLYy — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) February 11, 2022

3.

This man is a poison to humanity. His damage immeasurable, yet ..



Nadine Dorries removes all legal barriers on Rupert Murdoch interfering in the editorial independence of the Times, Sunday Times, ending restrictions in place since he bought them in 1981 https://t.co/j4gX5meApA — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) February 11, 2022

4.

Another Tory attack on democracy



Nadine Dorries has removed all legal barriers on Rupert Murdoch interfering in the editorial independence of the Times and the Sunday Times, ending restrictions that have been in place since 1981.https://t.co/7jvhCTL0N9 — Nick Reeves #FBPA #FBPE #PATH #SmashCorruption (@nickreeves9876) February 11, 2022

5.

Nadine Dorries is another Murdoch puppet. https://t.co/tp29EKYtHW — MrGTTO 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇺🌍 (@MrYesWeCan) February 11, 2022

6.

Ban on Rupert Murdoch’s interference in Times and Sunday Times ended – this has stood since 1981. You have ⁦@NadineDorries⁩ to thank. She really has no idea. I mean this with every fibre of my being, Nadine Dorries is thick as mince! https://t.co/xe07RHmLgD — Kweku Akan (@AkanKwaku) February 11, 2022

7.

I see Rupert Murdoch’s divide & conquer plan is being boosted by his puppets in Clowning Street. pic.twitter.com/XXeOYKy9Qv — John page (@Johnpag24453553) February 11, 2022

8.

Excellent work Nadine. Again. You and your shambolic government are on fire… 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Ban on Rupert Murdoch’s interference in Times and Sunday Times ended | Media | The Guardian https://t.co/o5Q9OVRkx4 — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) February 11, 2022

9.

I guess an election is on the way soon and BoJo knows his dying regime needs all the help it can get in the meantime.



Ban on Rupert Murdoch’s interference in Times and Sunday Times ended https://t.co/4djUB6TBWC — BrianMcL (@BrianMcL6) February 11, 2022

