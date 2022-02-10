Jacob Rees-Mogg put a call out for help with his new job in an opinion piece in The Sun today.

The newly-appointed Brexit opportunities minister asked readers to write to him with “ANY petty old EU regulation that should be abolished.”

He implored readers to help identify red tape which makes “life harder for small businesses, shuts out competition or simply increases the cost of operating”.

“Through thousands of small changes, we can enact real economic change — which means The Sun’s readers will feel a real Brexit bonus in their pockets and in their lives every day,” he added.

Parliament report

The article comes as an SNP MSP has said the damage caused by leaving the EU are “all too evident” in response to the latest Brexit report.

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee report EU Exit: UK Border Post Transition, released on Wednesday, found that while it was difficult to distinguish how much trade had suffered since the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 2020 due to the pandemic or Brexit, it was “clear that EU exit has had an impact”.

It said that far from freeing up firms to boost productivity and contribution to the economy, the “only detectable impact” of Brexit so far has been to increase the burdens on businesses.

In response to the report, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said it shows that there is “a profound absence of Brexit benefits”, adding: “The damage, delays and dislocation caused by leaving the EU are all too evident.”

Reactions

Well it wasn’t long before Rees-Mogg’s article started doing the rounds on social media, and more than a few people had something to say.

1.

Almost six years since the referendum and *today* Jacob Rees-Mogg is asking Brexit-voting Sun readers to tell him what they actually won… — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 10, 2022

2.

Rees-Mogg's article in the Sun today gives the whole Brexit game away. An appeal for the everyman to do their bit as the government has no idea how to make Brexit work. "Your country needs you" he says, invoking WW1. We don't know how to make Brexit any good, please help us. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) February 10, 2022

3.

Jacob Rees-Mogg in ⁦@TheSun⁩



-The man whose investment firm moved funds to Dublin to stay within EU rules pic.twitter.com/HJDYLNCJg2 — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) February 10, 2022

4.

1st day on the job as new Minister for Brexit Opportunities



And Jacob-Rees Mogg has opted to delegate his entire role



…to The Sun readershttps://t.co/v1LWyvCplN — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 10, 2022

5.

Jacob Rees-Mogg turning to readers of The Sun to write to him with examples of EU laws they would like to see repealed is simultaneously one of the funniest and saddest things I’ve seen in a while. Can you imagine opening that mailbag? — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) February 10, 2022

6.

It’ll be all bendy bananas, VAR, old-fashioned stamps you had to lick, shillings. — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) February 10, 2022

7.

Update:



I appoint thee Minister for Blue Passports, Crown Symbols on Glassware, Ounces & Shillings, Freeport Corruption Concealment Schemes, Freedom to Route More Faeces into Rivers & Coastal Areas, The Sun Readers’ List of Random Peeves and other Goodly Benefits of Brexit. 🧐 https://t.co/RGqACgKOmu — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 10, 2022

8.

Dear @Jacob_Rees_Mogg

I would like to shit in my local river but the old Brussels laws won't let me, grrrr! — Chuckie (@HoneywallBeer) February 10, 2022

9.

Warmest congratulations to Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has secured the only job so far created by #Brexit. — Brendan May (@bmay) February 8, 2022

10.

Who starts a new job by asking Sun readers to do his work for him, and in the process address his letter to himself? A galaxy-class prick, that’s who. pic.twitter.com/EJxj6LDa5m — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 10, 2022

11.

Call me cynical but if the Government has got to the point of asking random Sun readers four years after Brexit there is a problem #brexit pic.twitter.com/LLXAFaV5tD — RS Archer (@archer_rs) February 10, 2022

12.

Translation: “Almost 6 years after the Brexit vote I still have no idea what it was about” – Jacob Rees Mogg: I want Sun readers to write to me and tell me of ANY petty old EU regulation that should be abolished https://t.co/nrNViVF4KI — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) February 10, 2022

13.

Haunted Edwardian catheter Rees-Mogg, the minister for government efficiency, asks folk who believe what they read in the Sun to put crayon to paper and send in barely legible letters regarding a subject they're fucking clueless about, to be waded through by government officials. pic.twitter.com/NJVdOwtnFK — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) February 10, 2022

