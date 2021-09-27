The BBC provoked fury today after handing its chief Tim Davie a £75,000 pay rise to £525,000 at the same time as millions of over-75s lost their free TV licences.

The 16.6 per cent rise also follows job losses at the broadcaster and millions of pounds in cuts to its services.

Mr Davie, 54, who has only been in the role for a year, now earns more than three times as much as the prime minister, who is on £160,000.

Silver Voices director Dennis Reed told the Mirror: “This will be a publicity disaster for the BBC as it seeks to increase the licence fee in discussions with the Government, and will be used by the BBC’s enemies.

“It will rub salt in the wound of the millions of over-75s who have been forced to pay the licence fee.”

Tory MP Nigel Mills said the pay rise has been funded by scrapping free licence fees for older people who now have to pay the £157.50 annual cost.

Good value

Recently Davie defended the latest rise in the TV Licence fee to MPs.

He told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS): “We need investment that people think is good value still.

Netflix, Spotify, Apple – price rises of 20-30 per cent this year, we have gone up 1 per cent this year.

“When you ask what people would pay for the BBC, we are well ahead of the £13.

“We are not asking to go well ahead of that, but we need to make sure we are not stripping this service, because we will then be into a spiral if you haven’t got the investment.”

Reactions

1.

It’s very clever of Tim Davie to ban his staff from commenting on anything to do with politics/the BBC on social media just before he gets a £75k pay rise that will incense EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM. #timdavie #bbc — Tommy Pearson (@tommyrpearson) September 27, 2021

2.

To put into context over 3,300 working, tax paying households have to pay for this man's salary through their licence fee. — Princess Nut Nuts Elect (@votes_17) September 27, 2021

3.

Why? He’s been in post barely a year. What target has he achieved to justify it? We should be told as it’s our money. https://t.co/5vWmAIoE3O — Martin Knight (@MartinKnight_) September 26, 2021

4.

This is absurd! I thought the BBC was cost-cutting! Really surprised at this. #TimDavie #BBC https://t.co/7d9xZzRQOd — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) September 26, 2021

