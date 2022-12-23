A crowdfunding campaign to buy a new hovercraft for the RNLI nicknamed ‘The Flying Farage’ is approaching its £200,000 target.
Simon Harris started the campaign, saying he believed it to be “incredibly appropriate” to buy such a vessel given that the former UKIPer was taking “such an active interest in the RNLI’s activities right now”.
He added that, if successful, he might even buy a second vessel and call it ‘The Galloping Grimes’ or ‘The Hovering Hopkins’.
At the time of writing donations had surged to £193,000 and showed no sign of slowing down.
Otto English posted on Twitter: “Best way to send a message to Nigel Farage this Christmas is to get this RNLI boat over the line. Just £8k will do it.”
Related: Farage comments prompt flood of donations to RNLI