A fox hunt has been suspended by the sports governing body after Channel 4 drone footage exposed footage of a fox being illegally killed by dogs.

Despite fox hunting being banned in the UK for decades, new verified footage has shown how it continues across our countryside regardless.

The video has come to light amid warnings from campaigners that trail hunting, where a scent is laid for hounds to follow, is being used as a “smokescreen” for the illegal hunting of foxes.

Campaign group the Countryside Alliance has urged Labour to abandon any plans to reopen the issue of hunting with new legal reforms.It comes with a general election expected at some stage in the next 12 months.

This is the moment a hunt illegally kills a fox, shown in drone footage shared exclusively with Channel 4 News.



The hunt has now been suspended by the sports governing body pending investigation. Warning contains distressing images.T pic.twitter.com/sHlQ9tB1ex — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 25, 2024

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner called on Labour not to bring forward further legislation but instead to “right the wrongs of the past” and end its “running attack on rural communities”.

He said: “Keir Starmer rightly talks about a future Labour government having respect for rural communities, but that needs to be more than just a catchphrase.

“Rural communities need to see action and that means working with them to better the countryside, rather than attacking those who live and work in it.”

The organisation has said that it and the British Hound Sports Association would be ready to oppose any new restrictions.

“Ultimately the countryside doesn’t want to have to have a fight over hunting again, but it will not sit back and allow itself to be bullied and become victim to a toxic culture-war,” Mr Bonner said.

