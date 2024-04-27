In scenes that were very difficult to watch, Rageh Omaar’s struggle to present the news on Friday evening sparked an emergency response. The ITV News anchor was showing visible signs of discomfort, and he’s now receiving medical care.

Rageh Omaar latest: News anchor falls ill live on air

Videos of the broadcast have been shared online. They show Mr. Omaar slurring his speech and stumbling over his words, struggling to finish sentences and link to VT content. His symptoms appeared to worsen throughout the programme.

One viewer, who currently works as an ICU nurse, raised the alarm with ITV just ten minutes into the programme. She staunchly believes Omaar was showing stroke symptoms – but it is important to note no condition has yet been diagnosed.

Nurse notifies ITV about host’s worsening condition

Fiona Clark says she relayed her concerns to a dispatch team at the ITV Studios, but was met by an underwhelming response. Omaar was on air for 30 minutes, as medical professionals then attended to him.

@itvnews I called you at 22.10

And told you as an ICU nurse who worked in stroke that @ragehomaar required an emergency ambulance, he was dysphasic, drooped left eye, slurred speech and agitated all FAST symptoms, time is critical in stroke which is a medical emergency — Fiona Clark 💙 (@ClarkFee) April 26, 2024

Rageh Omaar ‘receiving medical care’ after on-air health scare

The distressing scenes caused concern across the country, with a number of industry colleagues sending messages of support to the veteran journalist, who rose to prominence while covering the Iraq War at the turn of the century.

A spokesperson for ITV has since confirmed that Rageh Omaar is receiving the necessary medical care. They acknowledge the concerns raised by viewers, and have also passed on his gratitude for the support he’s received so far.

“We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing. Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care. He thanks everyone for their well wishes.” | ITV Spokesperson