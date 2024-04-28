Condemnation is flooding in for The Mail this morning, after the legitimacy of their latest front page headline forced the Met Police to issue a robust correction on their Twitter page.

Mail. Vile. See a problem. Find anything to make it worse. Populism at work. Now watch the populist bandwagoners leap aboard. https://t.co/xeeGq8zo9b — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 28, 2024

The Met vs The Mail explained

The right-leaning publisher led with a story regarding pro-Palestine protests which took place in London yesterday. They focused on the Hyde Park Holocaust Memorial, which is covered up by park authorities during large-scale demonstrations.

However, The Mail have claimed that it was the Met Police who decided to place blue sheets over the stone monument, stating that local law enforcement have ‘cowed to the anti-semitic mob’ and ‘covered up the Holocaust’.

A spokesperson for the Met Police has slammed the paper for ‘fueling community concerns’. They also take aim at the contents of the article, which later makes it clear that the park take this action for a ‘number of different events’ – contradicting the initial headline.

‘Dangerous, divisive propoganda’

Criticism has swelled online, with some prominent figures calling The Mail ‘a danger to society’. Others have branded the publication a ‘national embarrassment’, echoing the fury of the wider public. Words haven’t been minced this morning…

“Just The Mail getting fact checked by the Met Police… The fact that this rag is still treated as a ‘newspaper’ is a national embarrassment.” | Marina Purkiss

“The Daily Mail is a constant danger to British society. From respect for the rule of law, to respect of truth and the resultant plummeting public trust in British media as a whole, The Daily Mail regularly undermines the lot.” | Mike Galsworthy

“How many inaccurate headlines is this rag capable of? Dangerous divisive propaganda.” | Robert Lindsay

“The Mail now regularly targets the Met, the National Trust, the BBC, the RSPB, doctors and teachers. When you think of it like that, it’s not especially surprising the Tories are polling 20%. This used to be their coalition!” | Robert Lindsay