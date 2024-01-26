Whether you’re new to games or consider yourself something of a pro, your next trip to London has to include a visit to one of the many gaming venues. And there’s a new one opening up all the time.

Sidequest Studio

One of Asia’s largest internet and gaming cafe has come to London, with multipurpose gaming facilities, eSports equipment and so much more. Play at one of their gaming spaces or get a group of friends together and enjoy their private gaming rooms, with a range of consoles like Xbox, PS4 and more to keep you entertained for hours.



And with several locations in London, you can visit the venue that’s most convenient for you!

F1 Arcade London

For racing fans, the F1 Arcade located in the heart of London can’t be missed. With full motion racing simulators, you can experience the track first-hand with different driving skill levels so that almost anyone can get involved.



With delicious food and drink options and areas to watch the races live across large TV screens, this truly is the home of F1, for fans of all kinds – no matter who you support!

Four Quarters Retro Games Bar

One of London’s original arcade bars, Four Quarters is home to a range of classic arcade games and consoles for a retro gaming night out.

From Mortal Kombat 2 to Asteroids, Ms. Pac-Man and so much more, head back in time and enjoy the games that started it all, while also enjoy food and drink like craft beer, cocktails and American diner style food. Perfect for a date night or hangout with friends!

The Hippodrome Casino London

Raise the stakes and game with a chance to win real cash at one of London’s many casinos like The Hippodrome Casino in the West End. Welcoming millions of visitors every single year, at The Hippodrome you can enjoy five floors of gaming like megaway slots and some of the widest range of table games and poker decks that you’ll find in the capitol.

While there, you can enjoy food and drinks from a large range of restaurants including Heliot Stake House, Chop Chop, Crepeaffaire and more. It’s also the home of Magic Mike, which is one of top night out experiences.

NQ64

Head to Soho and make your way to NQ64 Arcade Bar. Home of booze, beats and button bashing, the London location of this retro bar chain is open late seven days a week and is home to retro gaming machines, game-themed cocktails and beers, wines and spirits.



They welcome walk-ins, but if you’re showing up with a big group, it’s worth booking a table or area in the space in advance.

Loading Bar

Get a taste of the Tokyo experience at Loading Bar London. Inspired by the iconic Japanese city’s gaming cafes, at Loading Bar you can play games for free as long as you purchase food and drinks. With freshly ground cocktail, cocktails and a whole range of consoles to play from alongside board games, this is a welcoming space for everyone.



They have two locations in London too, one at Stoke Newington High Street and the other in Peckham, so you can hit up the one that’s most convenient for you.

Experience Platform

Experience Platform has venues at Shoreditch and Canary Wharf, with video game booths that you can enjoy on your own or with friends and family. Book experiences like their bottomless gaming brunch where you get 90 minutes to play and enjoy endless cocktails or prosecco.



They also host a happy hour with 2-4-1 drinks Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so you don’t need to spend loads to enjoy.

Redbull Gaming Sphere

Finally we can’t forget the Redbull Gaming Sphere in London. This content studio, tournament venue and gaming space is home to regular tournaments, bootcamps and workshops so you can go next level with your gaming. In the creator room, gaming creators can use digital screens for their own logos or set ups for streaming.

Their facilities include everything from high-end PCs and gaming consoles and even a JUMBOTRON 190” display screen.