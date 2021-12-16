Remember school dinners? I’ll be honest, I’m so old I barely can. Getting Covid and losing my sense of taste can’t be blamed for that though.

My parents were worried about BSE so I wasn’t allowed beef. It was the 80s, in Newcastle, and vegetarians didn’t really exist around mine. Thus I was viewed with suspicion by the dinner ladies, not to mention my fellow pupils.

A burger without a bun is hardly fair, is it? OK, now I’ve got that off my chest, let’s see whether the standard of food has improved over the years.

From one viral tweet, it seems not. Dad Ciaran Walsh shared the offering served up to one of his daughters who attends Steyning Grammar School and Sixth Form College in West Sussex.

.@Bohunt_Trust thanks for the Christmas lunch served to our kids at Steyning Grammar yesterday, really filled them with festive cheer! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/oTC0bRnleK — Ciaran Walsh (@mistercw) December 15, 2021

Walsh is quoted in The Guardian as saying: “The impression I got was that most of this stuff went in the bin. For most of the kids, there was this sense of disbelief that that’s what they got.

“You want your kids to have the best and Christmas is a time when a special meal is part of that, and this wasn’t special in the right way.”

He then tweeted: “Weird how this blew up. Just for the record, it’s a decent school, my kids are happy there (and no they didn’t ask me to say that). This lunch was obviously not their finest hour but we all get things wrong sometimes, please don’t be too harsh!”

Weird how this blew up. Just for the record, it’s a decent school, my kids are happy there (and no they didn’t ask me to say that). This lunch was obviously not their finest hour but we all get things wrong sometimes, please don’t be too harsh! — Ciaran Walsh (@mistercw) December 16, 2021

Reactions

Sadly, social media horse had already bolted…

1.

The pigs in blanket looks like a botched circumcision https://t.co/bjM1EuQRVt — Athena Kugblenu (@athenakugblenu) December 16, 2021

2.

This is clearly not acceptable. I’m glad to see the school has apologised and offered a refund. We expect all schools, including academies, to comply with our mandatory School Food Standards that promote a healthy, balanced diet – not just at Christmas but all year. — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) December 15, 2021

3.

Fyre Festival comes to Sussex https://t.co/nPHo2YfDSR — WANYΞ (@wayne_douglas) December 16, 2021

4.

Christmas Lunch ?

They wouldn't serve that up as a Trial on I'm A Celebrity !

And if they tried it in a prison there would be riots.

Schools though ?

Yeah, that'll be fine.@willquince : As the minister responsible, How is this in any way acceptable ? — Food Man #JATSB (@FoodMan_aka) December 15, 2021

5.

6.

If Boris was a Christmas Lunch https://t.co/15FmSO1u68 — Morri (@SteMorry) December 16, 2021

7.

8.

How to show your school is run by a for-profit *charitable* limited company without actually saying it… https://t.co/fH6Ycx1dmG — The Prole Star (@TheProleStar) December 15, 2021

