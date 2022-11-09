Ahead of Christmas, Deliveroo is launching ‘Collecteroo’, a mobile food collection service in partnership with the Trussell Trust.

The initiative comes after research commissioned by Deliveroo reveals that over 7 in 10 (74 per cent) Brits have unopened food items in their cupboards that they would happily donate to food banks.

The Collecteroo service will help the Trussell Trust get closer to providing the 1.3 million emergency food parcels that they expect will be needed over the next six months.

The mobile ‘Collecteroo’ e-vans will collect unopened and in-date food items from people’s homes and deliver them to some of the food banks in the Trussell Trust’s nationwide network in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Cardiff.

The food collections will start on 12th December in Manchester and end on 17th December in London.

How to donate to food banks

Those who wish to arrange a food collection from their home can apply via the designated microsite from today, with applications closing on 28th November to ensure there is enough time for scheduling.

There are many ways to donate to food banks, and the Deliveroo x the Trussell Trust ‘Collecteroo’ service will help facilitate food donations in major cities by collecting from people’s doorsteps. This will enable more people to donate, such as people who are physically unable to give items in a supermarket donation point.

“Toughest winter yet”

Danni Malone, Director of Network Programmes and Innovation at the Trussell Trust,said: “Food banks in the Trussell Trust network are facing their toughest winter yet and expect to distribute more than 1.3 million emergency food parcels over the next six months – more than half a million of these parcels will be for children.

“This drastic increase in need means that food banks are currently distributing more food than they are receiving and this is placing significant pressure on them at a time when they’re also struggling with rising operational costs including energy bills and petrol prices.

“All of these factors mean that we need donations more than ever before and are therefore delighted to be working with Deliveroo on their collection campaign this winter.

“The ‘Collecteroo’ initiative will make a real difference to our food banks in these cities by making it easier to donate and helping to ensure that they have the stock they need to keep going this winter.”

