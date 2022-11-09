Matt Hancock is expected to enter the jungle today alongside Seann Walsh after taking a break from his parliamentary work to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

The former health secretary says he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after taking part in the show, but said he had received a lot of support for his decision to fly Down Under.

He reiterated that he could be reached at any point to deal with “urgent constituency matters” despite being over 10,000 miles away in the Australian jungle.

Speaking ahead of his arrival in camp, he said: “I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can’t hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all.”

A lot to unpack here pic.twitter.com/f0KUUdgmq8 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) November 9, 2022

But his decision to enter the jungle has drawn widespread criticism across the board.

Carol Vorderman was among those speaking out about him taking part in the show.

Ahead of an appearance on This Morning she posted this video, which has got a few people talking!

Practising saying Matt Hancock correctly….

apparently the Han in Han-Cock is silent



Who knew? @imacelebrity @thismorning pic.twitter.com/CLYSI2i0sc — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 9, 2022

