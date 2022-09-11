Most of us are old enough to remember when Nigel Farage spent a LOT of time slamming the then Prince Charles.

When Prince Charles was said to have branded Priti Patel’s Rwanda migrant policy ‘appalling,’ Farage was less then complimentary.

He really seems to have changed his tune in the last couple of days.

He tweeted: “It felt strange to us all to see King Charles addressing the nation this evening. He spoke beautifully about his beloved mother. There was a real sincerity and an immediate attempt to state that he would be apolitical. God Save The King!”

Ceremony

Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.

The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the accession council during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.

Proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK, including Wales, at about midday today.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed to attend the event, with spaces inside the grounds available on a first come, first served basis. Gates are expected to open at 10am.

Reactions

People haven’t forgotten Nige, I wonder if Charles has seen any of your previous comments?

1.

Say what Nigel ? pic.twitter.com/iX7RfvN8iB — The Rt miserable Malc Peters (@Malcolm02792388) September 10, 2022

2.

It is very important that people do not retweet this and cause embarrassment to Nigel Farage, which would be unkind. I REPEAT DO NOT RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/Rrr0nxSSIA — Alex Talbot🇺🇦 (@alextalbot116) September 10, 2022

3.

are you going to start slagging off King Charles III? pic.twitter.com/CX8RPJcG4g — Tiz92 (@CarolineSmileey) September 10, 2022

4.

Is this the Charles who 6 weeks ago, you said should retire? https://t.co/14e5K20pYO — G W Bridge UK 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌻#FBPE #JohnsonOut (@GWBridgeUK) September 10, 2022

5.

When you need to grift, you gotta grift I suppose https://t.co/NWPUGRgoNR — Daily Blase (@DailyBlase) September 9, 2022

6.

The 🔔🔚 hypocrisy is palpable https://t.co/nQ4XVNu18a — 🇪🇺John Clark 💙 (@CivisEuropeae) September 10, 2022

7.

Did you fall asleep? pic.twitter.com/LWPpmGrKIV — Aldo McAldo (@McaldoAldo) September 10, 2022

8.

Unless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast.https://t.co/2zSHCXxGYt — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 10, 2022

9.

Hope #CharlesIII doesn't see this old tweet of yours Nigel. https://t.co/7X6QwRJRpG — michael peter crisp (@crispmp) September 10, 2022

This is worth a watch…

If you want to see thick as mince nigel farage getting his arse handed to him on a plate then watch this 👇 https://t.co/BiCofQ1nDK — Kenny Bowie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@BowieNo7) September 9, 2022

