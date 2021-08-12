Nigel Farage has hit out at the “Cromwelliam puritanism” being spouted by environmentalists, saying they virtually want him to “live in a cave”.
The former Ukiper had the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, Roger Hallam, on his GB News segment, Talking Pints, to discuss the climate emergency.
It comes after theenvironmental campaign group vowed to return to the streets following successful appeals to overturn convictions by its activists.
The group says that 2,500 people have been prosecuted since April 2019 and that “potentially hundreds if not thousands of the resulting convictions could be unsafe”.
Four more Extinction Rebellion activists had their convictions overturned at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
The group has posted online about an upcoming climate demonstration, which is due to last for two weeks, similar to its previous central London protests in September 2019.
Referring to a recent UN report calling for radical change with regard to climate policy, the spokesperson added: “On August 23, Extinction Rebellion will be back out on the streets to demand that change – and in the first instance, an immediate halt to all new fossil fuel investment.”
Hallam joined Farage on his show to discuss the latest moves.
Here’s how the pair got on:
'You virtually want me to live in a cave!'— GB News (@GBNEWS) August 11, 2021
Nigel Farage debates the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, Roger Hallam, on Talking Pints. pic.twitter.com/YMjFDZ2NXU
Related: Labour’s ship could ‘go under’ with Starmer at the helm- McCluskey
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .