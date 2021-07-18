Nigel Farage has announced he will present a daily show on GB News after stepping back from frontline politics earlier this year.
He teased his supporters that he was making the big announcement at 5pm yesterday.
At 5pm today I will be making an announcement about a big career change. Watch this space.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 17, 2021
The former Reform UK leader will host Farage at 7pm on the national news channel from Monday.
In a video announcing the news, Mr Farage said “I will not be taking the knee for anyone on this show” in reference to presenter Guto Harri, who made the gesture on air earlier this week.
It comes amid reports the channel’s director of news and programmes, John McAndrew, has stepped down and Harri has been taken off air.
Mr Farage said: “Since politics I have done a fair bit of broadcasting and broadcasting matters. It really, really does.
“It gets people to look at issues, think about issues in different ways and can be very influential.”
Mr Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, said he had more than three years broadcasting experience at LBC and suggested he had enjoyed “some degree of success” at the talk radio station.
“On YouTube I’ve had millions of people watching my videos and often I’ve covered stories that everybody else wants to ignore,” he added.
Earlier in the day, he said on Twitter he would be announcing a “big career change”.
Reactions
In the time between his pre announcement and his big reveal a few people had some ideas what job he really should have
1.
Farage job announcements— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 17, 2021
2009: resigning as UKIP leader
2010: becoming UKIP leader
2016: resigning
2016: no I’m not
2016: interim leader
2016: resigned
2018: leader
2019: resigned
2019: now I’m BXP leader
2020: BXP is now Reform
2021: resigned
2021: big career news!!! https://t.co/KJv5VcPu86
2.
#kitileaks Nigel is going to present a daytime show on a minor TV channel. He was offered the job in desperation after I turned them down. pic.twitter.com/XgS6YFseP4— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 17, 2021
3.
I believe Priti Patel is recruiting concentration camp guards at the moment. https://t.co/0ZoxaVbSkQ— Ian Power (@IHPower) July 17, 2021
4.
You’re selling vitamin supplements on QVC? https://t.co/TmWXbtX6rs— nick abbot (@NIAbbot) July 17, 2021
5.
Just fans? pic.twitter.com/H5dk80qDea— paul 💙 (@stimmo) July 17, 2021
6.
He’s opening a white supremacist milliners called A Hat For Every Caucasian https://t.co/eFPA3VXfGX— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) July 17, 2021
7.
Well you’ve single-handedly trashed the fishing industry so we can rule that one out— Sam Bright (@WritesBright) July 17, 2021
8.
Well, Little Mix are down a member. https://t.co/V1oaL4XxgC— beth & the bowl of ennuitabix (@bethwritesstuff) July 17, 2021
9.
Truck driver or fruit/veg picker? You know, to start undoing the damage you have done to this country?— Lee A Mott (@leeamott1) July 17, 2021
If not, please make sure its abroad. The further away the better please.
10.
You’re going to perform tricks and be fed fish by a dolphin at @SeaWorld for your latest grift? pic.twitter.com/yadZbcX7Pq— It’s ok to admit the BrexiTories lied to you (@JoRichardsKent) July 17, 2021
11.
will you be inserting a lit flare into your anus— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) July 17, 2021
12.
“I am pleased to announce that I am the new lead singer of Def Leppard” https://t.co/phjmNFLUkG pic.twitter.com/EYiEmcYRVC— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) July 17, 2021
13.
The 14th Doctor and companion in his Tardis pic.twitter.com/KNJagWN0fX— Hannah (@hannahspammer) July 18, 2021
14.
Trainee human? https://t.co/St72sSjMwt— 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 17, 2021
15.
You finally made head racist 👏— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 17, 2021
16.
Launching a swimwear range. https://t.co/eOD3Bjt8fh— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) July 17, 2021
17.
July 17, 2021
18.
And this very rude one
Permanent flag shagger pic.twitter.com/lAWxoq7uBw— Mike 🇪🇺 💙 🌍 🌞 🎵 🎭 (@MikeBromley13) July 17, 2021
