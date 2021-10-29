Facebook’s big rebrand has become the subject of ridicule after it was pointed out that Meta sounds like the word for ‘dead’ in Hebrew.

The social media giant revealed a new company name and brand late last night in a bid to represent the firm’s broadening business portfolio beyond social networking.

It now has its sights on the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can meet, play and work virtually, often using VR headsets.

But its new name was quickly lampooned on social media after it was pointed out that Meta is pronounced like the feminine form of the Hebrew word.

A number of people have taken to Twitter to share their take on the name under the hashtag #FacebookDead.

The emergency rescue volunteers Zaka even got involved, telling their followers on Twitter: “Don’t worry, we’re on it”.

Another Twitter user said: “Thank you for providing all Hebrew speakers a good reason to laugh.”

While reaction elsewhere was similarly comical.

Here’s what people had to say:

In Hebrew, *Meta* means *Dead*

The Jewish community will ridicule this name for years to come. — Nirit Weiss-Blatt, PhD (@DrTechlash) October 28, 2021

#Facebook is now #Meta



‘Our new logo is a rubber band because our morals are elastic. Oh, and we stretch the truth.’ pic.twitter.com/Sj7vlcwZhU — #MEhavior Land (@BrexitExitFacts) October 29, 2021

I haven’t meta single person who likes the Facebook rebrand. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 29, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg renames his company. But Facebook still promotes toxic content preying on children & teens. It also stokes division. In the end he puts his astronomical profits before people. https://t.co/uaiRZeYVhI — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) October 29, 2021

