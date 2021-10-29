Facebook’s big rebrand has become the subject of ridicule after it was pointed out that Meta sounds like the word for ‘dead’ in Hebrew.
The social media giant revealed a new company name and brand late last night in a bid to represent the firm’sbroadening business portfolio beyond social networking.
It now has its sights on the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can meet, play and work virtually, often using VR headsets.
But its new name was quickly lampooned on social media after it was pointed out that Meta is pronounced like the feminine form of the Hebrew word.
A number of people have taken to Twitter to share their take on the name under the hashtag #FacebookDead.
The emergency rescue volunteers Zaka even got involved, telling their followers on Twitter: “Don’t worry, we’re on it”.
Another Twitter user said: “Thank you for providing all Hebrew speakers a good reason to laugh.”
While reaction elsewhere was similarly comical.
Here’s what people had to say:
Related: Elevenses: Ideology, Meet Reality