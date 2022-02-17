The former Scotland editor of the BBC has spoken of her relief at moving to America after suffering abuse covering Scottish politics.

As expected her comments have, sadly, seen her receive more abuse online. However, some people pointed out some of her errors while in the job.

She tweeted out the article and wrote: “Sharing this will no doubt invite all my *fans* on Twitter to take another shot but trying to be fair and impartial is tough these days.”

Sharing this will no doubt invite all my *fans* on twitter to take another shot but trying to be fair and impartial is tough these days — sarah smith (@BBCsarahsmith) February 16, 2022

Sarah Smith, who was appointed the corporation’s North America editor last year, said she was subjected to hostility “most of the time” when preparing to go live on TV.

Speaking to Rhys Evans – the head of corporate affairs at BBC Wales – for a paper for the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, the broadcaster said she had attracted “criticism, bile and hatred” from some sections of the Scottish population which she feared would damage the reputation of the BBC.

In one incident, she recounted, someone rolled down their car window and asked her: “What f****** lies are you going to be telling on TV tonight, you f****** lying bitch?”

Smith also said she was the subject of “misogynistic” ideas that she would follow the political ideology of her father – former Labour leader John Smith.

She said: “He was a very well-known politician, he was a unionist, people like to therefore assume that my politics must be the same as my father’s despite me being, one, a different person, and him having been dead for 27 years.”

Her move to the US, Smith said, was a cause for “relief”, adding: “Nobody will have any idea who my father is.

“The misogynistic idea that I can’t have any of my own thoughts anyway, or rise above my family connections to report impartially, will no longer be part of the discourse.”

The first Scotland editor at the BBC, Smith said she had been “demonised quite heavily… amongst certain parts of the population”.

The BBC was the subject of scrutiny in the months before the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, and Smith said she believes another vote – which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes to hold next year – would see the corporation under “enormous scrutiny”.

As a result, the BBC would be “actual players”, she said, with news reports being “politicised and weaponised by both sides”.

She added that the broadcaster would receive “such an enormous amount of incoming criticism that it would be almost a full-time job to manage that, never mind trying to cover events”.

The debate seems to have split people’s opinions, some saw her as an avid unionist, hounded out by SNP supporters.

However, on the SNP side, there were accusations of bias against the independence cause.

BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith claims she got a hard time from Scottish viewers. Perhaps it was something to do with her being paid £189,999 for this… pic.twitter.com/0KHbn39P3Y — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) February 16, 2022

It’s bile is created by a partisan press who are owned by members of the ruling class and reflect their political choices.

They do not reflect the politics of ordinary folk.

In fact they smirk & sneer,via their journalists, on behalf of a rancid belief in their own interests. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Freedom come a’ ye. (@mckinlay_liz) February 16, 2022

The fact she had to keep officially apologising on air for her lies & misrepresentation may have been part of that. She will not be missed. — Lmr (@LassieLmr) February 16, 2022

It really must be hard trying to push the unionist cause 24/7 – I don't blame her for wanting out of it — James A Mcvean (@JamesAmcvean) February 17, 2022

America would be the go to place to escape all her imaginary woes then 🙄 — James Dornan SNP (@glasgowcathcart) February 17, 2022

Scottish politics is misogynistic? With a female FM and a female finance minister. And until recently a female Tory leader and before that a female Labour leader so that at one time all 3 main parties had female leaders? — Jim Proudfoot (@JPrafitt) February 16, 2022

This article is behind a paywall, Sarah, in a Rupert Murdoch publication



There is no excuse for personal abuse, but high-profile journalistic roles do bring scrutiny. Discussing “trying to be impartial” with a right-wing, pro-union paper is, we would suggest, not going to help https://t.co/Iu8ht1P84s — thefreepress? (@thefreepress2) February 17, 2022

However, a lot of people had messages of support for her.

Today in Scottish politics:

Sarah Smith: I had to leave Scotland because of the vile abuse I suffered.

Cybernats: No you didn’t YOU LYING BITCH — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) February 16, 2022

A deeply disturbing account by a distinguished BBC journalist of the hatred, bitterness and abuse she was subjected to in Scottish politics https://t.co/zWhQgUgDdy — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 17, 2022

My God, this is so depressing. https://t.co/ux2TFOwHU3 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) February 16, 2022

Sarah Smith is fortunate she can escape to America. The rest of us are stuck with the poisonous atmosphere created by Scottish nationalism. Good luck in your new job — Effie Deans (@Effiedeans) February 17, 2022

I’m with Sarah Smith on this one, it’s plain to see Sturgeon enjoyed and even relished making the rules and purposefully differing from rUK. Forget drunk, she’s positively smashed on power. #ResignSturgeon https://t.co/5GZ3gqvuSB — Niall Fraser (@NiallFraser8) February 16, 2022

So this is where we are huh Scotland? One of our best and brightest journalists is happy to leave and concludes that we are more divided than the US? Those responsible will be happy about it, division suits them. For the rest of us, it’s just deeply sad. https://t.co/zcFP2ua3St — Alan Grant (@alangrantuk) February 16, 2022

And you only have to read some of the comments on Sarah’s tweet to get a flavour the abuse she’s faced covering Scottish politics 😔 https://t.co/kKC0VK1xGR — Cara Hilton (@cara_hilton) February 17, 2022

