Eric Trump has claimed his dream dinner guest is Jesus – so he could quiz him about Joe Biden.

In a recent interview with right-wing commentator Candace Owens, Trump – the son of the former president – was asked who he would pick if he could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive.

Trump chose Jesus – and said all his questions would be sarcastic digs at Biden. Not, y’know, anything about the second coming of Christ, God, the universe or any of that nonsense.

He said that he would ask Jesus: “Did you envision this happening to the United States of America? Did you ever envision a person as incompetent as Joe Biden running the United States of America? How in the world did this happen?”

Undeterred, he continued: “Honestly I might ask him if this is actually a ploy to show people the difference between Republican leadership and Democratic leadership. Sometimes I think about that.”

‘The election was stolen’

Following a lengthy rant about the achievements of his father’s presidency, Trump added: “You see this dichotomy between two people, and that stark contrast – does that actually help educate the United States? And I think it really might.”

And there was still time to repeat the lie that Biden stole the 2020 election.

He said: “Listen, I’m a guy who believes the election was just absolutely stolen. I was out there every single day speaking in front of thousands of people five times a day as a guy who does not want the political mantle… and I’d be speaking half a mile away from Joe Biden who would have 30 people sitting in bubbles that he couldn’t fill… sitting in cars honking. He would have Bon Jovi up on stage and they would have 30 people.”

Watch some of the exchange below.

