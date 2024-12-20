A 1,000,000,000 tonne ‘megaberg’ thought to be twice the size of London is on the move again.

The iceberg known to scientists as A23a broke off from the Antarctic coastline back in 1986 and spent the next thirty years wedged into the floor of the Weddell Sea, thanks to its size.

Back in 2020, it was spotted drifting north after becoming unanchored from the seafloor.

The mega iceberg would find itself stuck once again earlier this year as it was trapped in a vortex back in spring.

The vortex, known as the Taylor Column, occurs when rotating water traps an object in place, which meant the huge chunk of ice spent several months just spinning around in the freezing cold sea.

However, the iceberg seems determined to not be held captive as A23a has broken free again, drifting through the Southern Ocean.

The update was confirmed by the British Antarctic Survey on Friday.

Oceanographer Dr Andrew Meijers said: “It’s exciting to see A23a on the move again after periods of being stuck.

“We are interested to see if it will take the same route the other large icebergs that have calved off Antarctica have taken.”

Experts are expecting the iceberg to drift into the Atlantic Ocean. There is no danger of it coming into contact with any vessels though as it will melt before it gets that far in the warmer waters.

The iceberg’s ability to influence the surrounding eco-system is of great interest to scientists.

Last year, BAS crew onboard the RRS David Attenborough were able to study the iceberg up close in order to gain further understanding of A23a as well as gather samples.

Biogeochemist and researcher Laura Taylor said of the ongoing project: “We know that these giant icebergs can provide nutrients to the waters they pass through, creating thriving ecosystems in otherwise less productive areas. What we don’t know is what difference particular icebergs, their scale, and their origins can make to that process.

“We took samples of ocean surface waters behind, immediately adjacent to, and ahead of the iceberg’s route. They should help us determine what life could form around A23a and how it impacts carbon in the ocean and its balance with the atmosphere.”

