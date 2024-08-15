A British model who was filmed leaving her underwear in a bread bin in a Spanish supermarket has been advised to leave the country by enraged locals.

Footage of Chloe Lopez removing her knickers and leaving them in Costa hotspots, including a supermarket bread counter, has been making the rounds on social media, with several people being quick to share their disgust.

In the video, she can be seen removing her pink underwear and leaving them next to fresh bread items in a Mercadona supermarket in front of an astonished customer before walking off with a smile on her face.

Locals have since called on the police to take action, with others advising her to leave the country asap.

Another writing on Chloe’s Instagram, where she describes herself as ‘Your fave Brit’ and has posted several videos showing her taking off her knickers in public places and leaving them as ‘donations’, said in English: “Reported to police. You are viral for the wrong reasons. I bet your family is proud.”

In a previous video she says while she finishes up a coke at a picture-postcard beach bar: “I’ve just finished at the best beach bar in town.

“I’m going to leave them a little tip for some great service.”

She finishes up by taking off her underwear and leaving them on the table before walking towards the sea.

The videos have racked up tens of thousands of views, stoking a furious reaction on social media.

People have truly lost their minds pic.twitter.com/Njpla1hV7B — Roly West (@RolyWestYT) August 13, 2024

