More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the territory’s health ministry has said.

Israel’s offensive has also wounded 92,401 people and displaced more than 85% of the population from their homes, the ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said.

It does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll.

The announcement came during yet another push from international mediators to broker a ceasefire in the war, now in its 11th month.

The conflict began on October 7 after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — most of them civilians — and dragging roughly 250 hostages to Gaza.

