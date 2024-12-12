President-elect Donald Trump has announced that companies investing more than $1 billion in the US will receive “expedited environmental approvals” to help them set up.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump announced that his administration will help businesses skip traditional regulatory processes if they show they are willing to invest enough in the country.

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”, he said.

Elon Musk, who has been appointed to co-run the Department of Government Efficiency, responded with “This is awesome” on X.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act, the federal government is required to conduct environmental reviews before approving energy production plans, infrastructure builds and other projects.

Trump has signalled those protections will become a thing of the past under his government, although how he will help investors get around regulations isn’t clear.

His choice for secretary of energy, Chris Wright, is expected to support a so-called all-of-the-above energy policy that will support oil and natural gas production alongside solar, wind, geothermal and nuclear projects.

