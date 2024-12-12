A former Europe minister has blamed the Home Office for delaying important progress needed to reset Britain’s relationship with the European Union.

Ex-Labour MP Denis MacShane reacted to European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds’ suggestion that the government might consider a youth mobility scheme if Brussels proposed it.

Labour has previously rejected calls for the scheme due to concerns over maintaining manifesto commitments on free movement with the EU, however, Mr Thomas-Symonds has hinted that the government is open to offers. The plan would allow people under 30 to travel and work more easily between the UK and the EU.

Talking to peers on Tuesday, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “It’s for the EU to finalise proposals it wants to put on the table. It depends on what precisely you mean by youth mobility.”

In response, the former Europe minister, Denis MacShane, wrote on X: “I fear Nick Thomas-Symonds is sticking to an ultra-cautious line – up to EU to spell out what they want. They have on youth mobility.

“It’s the Home Office obstructing. Under Tony Blair, the Treasury sabotaged closer work with the EU. Now it’s the Home Office.”

Earlier this week, Rachel Reeves said: “I recognise that the deal the previous government secured post-Brexit was not the best one for our country and indeed has reduced trade flows not just from the UK to the European Union, but also from businesses based in the European Union into the UK.

“And so there is a shared objective and a shared challenge to improve those trade flows, to improve those investment flows in the interests of citizens not just in the UK but also in countries in the European Union too.”

Deputy leader of the Lib Dems Daisy Cooper added: “The government needs to be more ambitious about rebuilding stronger ties with our European allies.

“It’s difficult to understand why they are failing to pursue the UK-EU Youth Mobility Scheme, which would be a good first step, provide a boost to the economy and give young people opportunities to live and work across Europe.”

Related: Companies investing $1 billion in the US will receive ‘expedited environmental approvals’