Rupert Murdoch’s bid to pass his media empire onto his eldest son has been rejected by a Nevada court.

In a case likened to the TV show Succession, the 93-year-old’s attempt to shut out his three other children from his assets once he dies was snubbed by Probate Commissioner Edmund J Gorman Jr.

The 96-page opinion stated that the pair’s plan to change the terms of the trust was a “carefully crafted charade” to “permanently cement Lachlan Murdoch’s executive roles” of the empire, without considering the implications it would have on the other three children’s ownership rights.

A district judge will now consider the case before a final ruling can be made – a process that could take months.

The Murdoch Family Trust was created in 1999 and includes Fox News and News Corp.

It is currently set to be divided between four of 93-year-old Murdoch’s children – 66-year-old Prudence from his first marriage and 56-year-old Elisabeth, 53-year-old Lachlan and 51-year-old James from his second marriage – after his death.

The business tycoon also has two other children named Grace and Chloe from his third marriage, but they do not have any voting rights in the trust.

Following the commissioner’s decision, Murdoch’s children James, Elisabeth and Prudence welcomed the ruling, saying they hoped that the family could “move beyond this litigation to focus on strengthening and rebuilding relationships among all family members”.

Lachlan and Rupert are expected to appeal the ruling.

