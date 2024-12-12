Protesting tractors impeded an ambulance heading to an emergency in London on Wednesday (11/12).

Hundreds of agricultural workers brought traffic to a near halt with a slow drive through central London for the second Westminster rally against Labour’s so-called “tractor tax”.

Farmers travelled into the capital from across the country, including from Exmoor, Shropshire, Somerset and the home counties, for the latest protest.

The vehicles lined up on Whitehall from 10am ahead of speeches at noon and began a slow drive around central London from about 12.45pm.

Footage filmed by Josiah Mortimer showed an ambulance struggling to snake through the slow-moving vehicles near London Waterloo.

Posted these on other sites earlier – but here's a vid of tractors from the farmers' protest against inheritance tax impeding ambulances today near Waterloo / St Thomas' Hospital today pic.twitter.com/hIcoJJ1lVd — Josiah Mortimer (josiah.writes.news on bsky) (@josiahmortimer) December 11, 2024

Tractors are now blocking ambulances at St Thomas' Hospital. (Josiah Mortimer, elsewhere)



Where is the Right Wing OUTRAGE !!!!! at this as there was for JSO ? pic.twitter.com/24F5xClDQj — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 11, 2024

People were quick to point out on social media that similar incidents involving Just Stop Oil led to a national outcry in the media.

One incident, which occurred on Waterloo Bridge in 2023, led to arrests of protesters and accusations that the Met Police was deliberately blocking the ambulance so they could “blame it on a protest march going in the other direction”.

Writing in Byline Times, Jet McDonald explored how the belief that environmental protesters are blocking ambulances is used to justify anti-protest legislation and divert people from the climate emergency.

Related: Trump odds-on to win TIME magazine’s Person of the Year