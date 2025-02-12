This is the awkward moment Elon Musk was confronted over a false claim he had made, as a seemingly unimpressed Donald Trump watched on.

The Tesla CEO made a surprise first visit to the White House on Tuesday, taking questions from reporters as he stood next to the president.

Trump has tasked Musk with reducing government spending, putting him in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency a.k.a. DOGE.

But as Musk spoke to reporters, he was challenged about some of the statements he had made in recent weeks.

This included one boast that DOGE had stopped $50 million worth of condoms being sent to the Gaza Strip.

However, it turned out the contraceptives were actually being sent to Gaza in Mozambique for HIV protection.

Musk had to admit to reporters that “some of the things I say will be incorrect,” all whilst his boss sat next to him.

“Nobody is gonna bat 1000,” he added.

And it’s safe to say, Trump didn’t look too impressed by the whole thing.

Reporter: You cited $50 million worth of condoms sent to Gaza as fraud, but fact-checking showed it was actually Gaza in Mozambique for HIV prevention.



Musk: First of all, some of the things I say will be incorrect. Nobody is gonna bat 1000.



(Eric Trump repeated this lie—he… pic.twitter.com/9ZwUVqvNhK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 11, 2025

That wasn’t the only moment where some thought Trump’s body language spoke volumes.

Look at Trump's body language. The break up is going to be Epic.



pic.twitter.com/ujtlkgLfCQ — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) February 11, 2025

