As the UK grapples with increasing migration flows, policymakers face the delicate task of upholding the country’s long-standing humanitarian commitments while ensuring the integrity of its immigration system. The Home Office, responsible for overseeing these efforts, must navigate a landscape shaped by asylum backlogs, security concerns, and evolving migration patterns.

Understanding the UK’s Immigration Landscape

Q: The UK continues to see significant numbers of asylum applications and irregular arrivals. What do the figures reveal about the current state of immigration?

Kevin Cohen: “The numbers indicate the growing complexity of the UK’s immigration system. In 2024, the UK received nearly 100,000 asylum applications, with over 130,000 individuals still awaiting initial decisions. While the Home Office has been working to process applications more efficiently, backlogs remain a concern.

Irregular migration also continues to be a challenge, with tens of thousands of people detected entering the UK unlawfully, primarily by small boats. The situation requires solutions that accelerate legitimate asylum processing while identifying potential security risks or fraudulent applications.”

Q: The UK has a long tradition of welcoming migrants. How does security fit into that framework?

Kevin Cohen: “The UK’s role as a destination for those fleeing persecution is a core part of its identity, but maintaining public confidence in the system requires ensuring its integrity. That means making accurate, fair, and timely decisions while addressing fraudulent claims and potential security threats.

Technology, particularly AI-driven analytics and cross-referencing of data, allows immigration authorities to process cases more effectively, reducing wait times for genuine applicants while identifying inconsistencies in fraudulent cases.”

Addressing Fraud and Systemic Challenges

Q: The Home Office has been cracking down on fraudulent activity in visa applications, including “pay-to-stay” schemes, sham marriages, and fake educational institutions. How significant is this issue?

Kevin Cohen: “Fraud in the immigration system is a persistent issue. In 2024, the UK issued nearly 400,000 study visas, but authorities have identified a growing number of fraudulent universities and students using education as a pretext for residency. Similarly, the rise in family-related visas includes cases of sham marriages designed purely for immigration purposes.

We’re also seeing individuals using asylum claims as a means of securing access to benefits rather than seeking genuine protection. None of this should diminish the fact that many asylum seekers have legitimate claims, but it highlights the need for stronger verification measures.”

Q: How can technology assist in addressing these issues?

Kevin Cohen: “This is where AI and data-driven assessments can make a real difference. By integrating biometric verification, behavioural analytics, and cross-referenced intelligence, we can help authorities quickly identify patterns of fraud, inconsistencies in applications, and links to known criminal networks.

For instance, if a visa applicant claims to be a student but has no verifiable academic history or financial records, AI models can flag that case for further review. Similarly, fraudulent marriage applications can be identified through pattern analysis of prior applications and inconsistencies in documentation.”

Security, Data Threats, and the Future of Immigration Control

Q: Beyond physical border security, what are the major data threats facing the UK’s immigration system?

Kevin Cohen: “One of the biggest concerns today is identity fraud and the use of manipulated digital data. There are cases where individuals use fake documentation, stolen identities, and even AI-generated deepfake images to secure visas or asylum status. The Home Office is already seeing instances where digital forgeries bypass traditional vetting processes, which raises serious national security concerns.

Another challenge is state-backed cyberattacks aimed at compromising immigration databases. Some foreign actors intentionally insert false data, erase security watchlists, or manipulate biometric records to enable unauthorised individuals to enter undetected.”

The Role of AI in Visa Vetting and Border Control

Q: Some argue that increased vetting risks delaying the process for legitimate asylum seekers. How do you address that concern?

Kevin Cohen: “This is precisely why AI-driven vetting should replace outdated, manual reviews. The current system is too slow, bureaucratic, and often inaccurate. By using AI to pre-screen applications, we can quickly approve genuine cases while automatically flagging inconsistencies or risks.

For example, AI can analyse travel history, financial records, and linguistic patterns to detect anomalies in visa applications. If someone submits contradictory information in different applications or has prior visa denials under different identities, the system will instantly flag it for further review.

This approach reduces processing times, prevents fraudulent entries, and ensures that resources are allocated to those with legitimate claims.”

A Smarter Approach to Immigration Policy

Q: If you could implement one major policy change today, what would it be?

Kevin Cohen: “I would introduce AI-integrated visa screening for all applications, both domestically and at UK consulates abroad. This would allow authorities in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and other high-volume regions to conduct real-time risk assessments before visas are granted.

By integrating AI with biometric data, financial records, and previous immigration histories, the system can ensure that those who genuinely seek entry for study, work, or asylum are not delayed, while those attempting to exploit the system are identified early.”

Final Thoughts: The UK at a Crossroads

As the conversation concludes, Cohen emphasises that the UK must modernise its immigration infrastructure to remain both secure and open.

“This isn’t about closing doors—it’s about opening them smarter. The right people should have access quickly and fairly, while those attempting to manipulate the system should face the highest scrutiny. AI isn’t just an option anymore; it’s a necessity for the future of border management.”

With the UK facing record asylum applications, rising visa fraud cases, and increased geopolitical threats, Cohen’s insights offer a pragmatic vision for a more secure, efficient, and fair immigration system.