An Elon Musk biographer has claimed that the world’s richest man may be “going mad” following a series of deranged ramblings on X.

The Tesla billionaire has spent most of the year so far directing criticism at the UK government over a misguided belief that they have failed to act on child sexual exploitation.

He described Bsafeguarding minister Jess Phillips as “a witch” and a supporter of “genocidal rape abusers”, saying she belongs in prison.

While he claimed Sir Keir Starmer was “deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes”.

Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson has since speculated that Musk might be suffering severe mental distress brought on by growing pressure, a history of mental illness and self-described heavy drug use.

“I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell.”

Abramson, 48, added that Musk’s mental state could have consequences worldwide.

“His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences,” he said. “His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he’s the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all.”

Abramson suggested the outgoing Biden Administration should use its final weeks in power to put in safeguards to protect against—or at least try to limit—Musk before Trump steps foot in the Oval Office.

This “urgent action,” he said, could include ending U.S. contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his Department of Government Efficiency initiative, and launching federal probes into his dealings.

“If no action is taken—and I suspect no action will be taken—what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one,” Abramson concluded.

