For those unfamiliar with Thailand, the Dusit Thani Bangkok may not be a name that immediately springs to mind when looking for a hotel in the capital. Yet culturally, this illustrious five-star property holds a special place in the heart of many locals. Originally opened in 1970, it became a go-to destination for royals, celebrities, and members of Bangkok’s high society.

Despite it’s local prominence, the Dusit Thani Bangkok didn’t garner the same international acclaim as grand dames like The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. However, following an ambitious (and costly) five-year redevelopment, the hotel is poised to embark on a bold new chapter. The Thai owners and management, who rebuilt the entire hotel, are keen to put this iconic hotel on the global map by preserving its storied past while refreshing its offering to modern travellers.



Thoughtfully reimagined by one of the world’s leading designers, every room now offers sweeping views of Lumpini Park. The hotel’s role as a social hotspot has been revitalised with four new bars led by Bangkok’s top talent. With an exceptional infinity pool, cutting-edge gym and wellbeing facilities, and interiors that deftly blend modern elegance with Thai heritage, the Dusit Thani Bangkok is poised to become one of the premier places to stay in the City of Angels.

Rooms

When it first opened in the 70s, the Dusit Thani Bangkok was the city’s tallest building, boasting 500 rooms. In its new incarnation, however, the hotel has traded scale for exclusivity and indulgence. As such, the number of rooms has almost halved to 257. All are designed to provide unparalleled comfort for monied guests. Cleverly, each one enjoys unobstructed, shoulder-dropping views of Lumpini Park — a vast improvement from the original layout, which offered only partial vistas. The acclaimed André Fu Studio drew much inspiration from the park’s lush emerald hues, grounding them in neutral, earthy tones.

In a nod to the original hotel, traditional Thai craftsmanship is evident throughout. Notable features include latticed wood-panelled doors created with the pakon technique, Thai-style artworks. Other intricate design details vary from headboards inspired by a mural from the former Benjarong restaurant to a four-metre bay window offering spellbinding views. Beneath it, sits a daybed made for reading or watching tiny figures wandering Lumpini Park across the highway.

The bathrooms are sprawling, lavish spaces with green marble double sinks, Japanese-style toilets, spacious bathtubs with headrests, and bath salts. Standard five-star amenities include Nespresso machines, Dyson hairdryers, and Smeg kettles, alongside ample international charging points and electric blinds for added convenience.

Style

The Dusit Thani Bangkok’s commitment to Thai heritage is noticeable in the lobby. Here, a mural by Sakon Malee and pottery from Koh Kret — a small island famed for its earthenware — sets the tone. Elsewhere, two ornate preserved pillars from the original restaurant, a geometric ceiling, and a dozen chandeliers, evoke the grandeur of the hotel’s history while harmonising with its contemporary reinvention.

Service, facilities and amenities

Check-in is done on Dusit Thani Bangkok’s 39th floor, offering guests a tantalising glimpse of the views that await. Service is quintessentially Thai – warm, precise and efficient. Poolside towels are perfectly arranged, coffee preferences are remembered, and staff frequently address guests by name, always with big smiles.

Suite and club room guests enjoy access to an exclusive lounge on the 39th floor. Here, fruit platters, afternoon tea, and complimentary cocktails are available throughout the day. In another innovative approach to hospitality, Dusit Thani has a partnership with Porsche, offering next-level transportation services.

Elsewhere, the pool deck, framed by lush greenery and Bangkok’s skyline, offers calm away from what is a frenetic city. Guests can unwind on Bali-style daybeds with a cocktail or smoothie — the “Call Me Honey” is superb. Fitness enthusiasts will also appreciate the 24-hour gym while gourmands can explore the hotel’s diverse dining options. Later this year, there will also be a fully-fledged shopping mall directly next door to Dusit Thani.

Food and drink

Dusit Thani Bangkok has plenty for foodies – three restaurants and four bars to be precise. Starting at the top is Spire – named after the hotel’s iconic golden spire. The elegant rooftop bar harbours knockout city views and innovative cocktails by the team at Tropic City (one of Bangkok’s best bars). On the 39th floor is 1970, a stylish cocktail bar that will soon become of the places to be seen in Bangkok. Led by talented head bartender Ben Johnson Hodges, 1970’s drinks menu was inspired by notable figures acquainted to the hotel over the years, from Tina Turner to Snoop Dogg. Don’t miss “It’s a Sin,” a whisky sour with a Thai tea twist.

On the sixth floor, the pool bar presents an enticing menu of Thai classics and international fare. The Wagyu Pad Krapow is world-class. Meanwhile, the ground floor houses Pavilion and Gourmet. Pavilion’s breakfast buffet is a delightful mix of Thai and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Guests can also order from the à la carte menu featuring thing like avocado toast with poached eggs. For lunch and dinner, also Pavilion has an eclectic mix of Thai, Chinese, and Western cuisines. Gourmet focuses on traditional Thai comfort food, like Khao Soi—a rich, umami-laden noodle broth from the country’s north.

Fact box

Website: dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok

Rooms: Deluxe double rooms start at around £410 in low season and £565 in high season (breakfast, service and taxes included)

Address: 98 Rama IV Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand



Adam was a guest of Dusit Thani Bangkok