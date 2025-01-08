Jess Phillips has demonstrated why she is a first-rate minister after she defiantly responded to Elon Musk’s slanderous comments.

The X owner has tweeted more than 40 times about UK grooming gangs in the past few weeks, calling for a national inquiry, a fresh general election and for the UK’s safeguarding minister to be jailed.

He has accused Sir Keir Starmer of failing to properly prosecute rape gangs while director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has repeatedly retweeted Reform UK and Conservative MPs calling for a national inquiry.

But Phillips, who has campaigned passionately on the issue both in and out of office, has defended her decision to favour locally led processes over a national inquiry, having taken part in one in Telford and concluded it was the only one that achieved real change.

“So I will base my decisions on evidence not on very rich men in America,” she told Anushka Asthana.

She said to Beth Rigby that Musk should “crack on with this ‘getting to Mars.’”

🚨 NEW: Jess Phillips says she turned down a government-led inquiry into the grooming gangs in Oldham because a locally led one in Telford meant 'things changed, way quicker'



"I will base my decisions on evidence not on very rich men in America."pic.twitter.com/oTuHcM3emx — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 7, 2025

Meanwhile, footage of Phillips speaking out on the issue in January of 2024 has resurfaced on social media.

This is what someone with a genuine concern for the survivors looks like:

Related: Child grooming gangs survivor says Musk intervention left her feeling ‘sick’ and ‘tearful’