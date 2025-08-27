Elon Musk is “in talks” to fund far-right flag-raising operations across the UK, sources have claimed.

The world’s richest man and former Trump advisor has reportedly been “collaborating” with far-right influencers behind major initiatives, which have seen Union Jacks and St George’s flags put up, The London Economic has been told.

One far-right figure with knowledge of the situation said: “Elon Musk has been communicating with the organisers of some far-right groups behind the campaign. He’s even considering funding it.”

“Musk has talked to a handful of X accounts about flag raising and supports the move,” the source added.

Tommy Robinson and Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain, led by Charlie Downes, are said to be among those he has contacted.

It is currently unclear how he would funnel money to the organisers but there are fundraising pages set up to raise money for the flags.

Musk posted a picture of the St George’s flag on Tuesday, which gained nearly 70 million views.

Far-right group Weoley Warriors, which calls itself a “group of proud English men,” has raised between £2,500 and £11,000 for supplies, with Britain First donating around 250 flags.

It comes after the Telegraph tonight revealed the billionaire urged Ben Habib, the former co-leader of Reform, to start his own party called Advanced UK in January.

As per the newspaper, Habib and Musk are understood to be in contact on X.

Speaking about their discussions, Habib said: “What we discussed was the threat facing Western civilisation from the way we’re being governed.

“Mass migration, net zero, no borders, DEI, progressive discrimination, all that kind of thing. We had a philosophical alignment of thinking, and the need to deregulate power, our economies, etc.”

In December 2024, The London Economic obtained leaked messages from Robert Jenrick to a far-right X account saying he is a “great admirer” of its content and agrees with it on “what needs to happen”. He did not reply to a request for comment.