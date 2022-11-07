Elon Musk ended up with egg on his face after he welcomed comedy back to Twitter.

The Tesla billionaire has introduced a number of measures after taking charge at the social media giant in October.

A new subscription service has been launched allowing users to buy blue-tick verification, previously put in place to help users identify authentic and influential users on the platform, which will cost £7 a month.

Other features promised to be “coming soon” include half the number of adverts, the ability to post longer videos and priority ranking for content posted on the platform.

At the end of October, Musk tweeted that comedy is now “legal on Twitter”, but it immediately backfired.

Writer and former NFL player Chris Kluwe had his account suspended for impersonating the billionaire in a comedic fashion – prompting a furious response from Musk.

Kluwe’s verified profile page had been altered to include additional details that mirrored Musk’s genuine account, such as claiming to be located in “Hell” and listing “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” in the bio line.

A tweet shared by the account on Thursday seemingly encouraged other verified Twitter users to follow suit and help “tank” the value of the company.

We’ve rounded up the best of people’s efforts so far below:

A (legal) comedy in three parts pic.twitter.com/onJG8JxiQ3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 7, 2022

First thing I saw on Twitter this morning. Reminds me why I still check this website pic.twitter.com/h2HCe9MYO8 — Dina Rickman (@dinarickman) November 7, 2022

I am NOT ELON MUSK, i am Elon Musk (Parody). My father was Tremaine Musk, & my mother was Francine (Parody) & after their bitter divorce i kept both last names. The first name I just thought of the dumbest human name I could think of & then changed it to that. — UNshadowbanned era (@LeftAtLondon) November 6, 2022

This is a parody. The real Elon Musk is neither this strong nor this witty. 😂 pic.twitter.com/79af4VyhBT — FakeJoeBiden (@fake_biden) November 6, 2022

Related: You MUSK be joking: Twitter asks ‘number of fired workers’ to return!