Elon Musk ended up with egg on his face after he welcomed comedy back to Twitter.
The Tesla billionaire has introduced a number of measures after taking charge at the social media giant in October.
A new subscription service has been launched allowing users to buy blue-tick verification, previously put in place to help users identify authentic and influential users on the platform, which will cost £7 a month.
Other features promised to be “coming soon” include half the number of adverts, the ability to post longer videos and priority ranking for content posted on the platform.
At the end of October, Musk tweeted that comedy is now “legal on Twitter”, but it immediately backfired.
Writer and former NFL player Chris Kluwe had his account suspended for impersonating the billionaire in a comedic fashion – prompting a furious response from Musk.
Kluwe’s verified profile page had been altered to include additional details that mirrored Musk’s genuine account, such as claiming to be located in “Hell” and listing “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” in the bio line.
A tweet shared by the account on Thursday seemingly encouraged other verified Twitter users to follow suit and help “tank” the value of the company.
We’ve rounded up the best of people’s efforts so far below:
