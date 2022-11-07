The Daily Mail backed the libertarian ideologues who crashed our economy (Location: Wakefield) pic.twitter.com/jDSkRwh9Jj

But her infamous 44 days in office led the newspaper to quickly change its mind.

The popular right-wing rag threw its support behind Liz Truss during the Tory leadership battle, eventually convincing enough party members to back her in the race.

Led By Donkeys has targetted the flip-flopping Daily Mail with its latest billboard campaign.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .