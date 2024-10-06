Elon Musk’s appearance on stage at a Donald Trump rally has been labelled the “cringiest” moment in US political history by social media commentators.

The tech billionaire was invited to appear next to the Republican candidate on the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania, where Trump survived an attempted assassination three months ago.

After leaping up and down, Musk told the huge crowd: “America is the home of the brave and the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire.

“We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot! FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!”

Musk, wearing a black baseball hat, urged supporters to vote, and register to vote, and to get others to ‘vote right now’.

“I’m being repetitive for a reason,” he said. “Honestly you want to be a pest. Fight, fight, fight! Vote, vote, vote!”

As the two men were on stage Trump praised Musk for donating Starlink systems to victims of Hurricane Helene, joking he did not understand what the space satellite internet system was.

“I didn’t know what the hell Starlink was,” Trump admitted.

The crowds shouted “Elon! Elon! Elon!” In response

